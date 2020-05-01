New coronavirus ‘data insights’ to be released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health plans to release a new data report on coronavirus in the commonwealth on Friday.
The new report will be called “COVID-19 Data Insights.” It will offer epidemiological data analysis that complements information already provided by VDH through its “COVID-19 Cases in Virginia” report.
The daily “COVID-19 Cases in Virginia” report is updated daily by 10 a.m. It offers new COVID-19 positive case numbers, deaths, and hospitalizations, as well as testing data, in Virginia. It also outlines some demographic and outbreak data, and provides the number of COVID-19 cases by health district.
The new report will replace VDH’s current “Weekly COVID-19 Activity Report,” which provides information on coronavirus case demographics, timing, and outbreaks. The new report may be updated more frequently than the weekly report, as the VDH has announced it will refresh the information as analysis becomes available.
10 On Your Side will analyze the data from the “COVID-19 Data Insights” report when it is released. We will update this story with more information at that time.
