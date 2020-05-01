New coronavirus ‘data insights’ to be released Friday by the Virginia Department of Health

In this April 20, 2020 photo, Catherine Hopkins, Director of Community Outreach and School Health at St. Joseph’s Hospital, right, performs a test on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. New York’s plan for taming the coronavirus hinges on taking a time-tested practice to an extraordinary level: hiring an “army” of people to try to trace everyone who might be infected. It’s part of a common approach to controlling infectious diseases — testing, tracing contacts and isolating those infected. But the scope is staggering even for a public health system that used the technique to combat AIDS and tuberculosis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health plans to release a new data report on coronavirus in the commonwealth on Friday.

The new report will be called “COVID-19 Data Insights.” It will offer epidemiological data analysis that complements information already provided by VDH through its “COVID-19 Cases in Virginia” report.

The daily “COVID-19 Cases in Virginia” report is updated daily by 10 a.m. It offers new COVID-19 positive case numbers, deaths, and hospitalizations, as well as testing data, in Virginia. It also outlines some demographic and outbreak data, and provides the number of COVID-19 cases by health district.

The new report will replace VDH’s current “Weekly COVID-19 Activity Report,” which provides information on coronavirus case demographics, timing, and outbreaks. The new report may be updated more frequently than the weekly report, as the VDH has announced it will refresh the information as analysis becomes available.

10 On Your Side will analyze the data from the “COVID-19 Data Insights” report when it is released. We will update this story with more information at that time.

