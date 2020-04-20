Need help finding food distribution sites? There’s a texting service

Boxes at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — With schools being closed for several seeks, some families have been more in need than ever when it comes to feeding their children.

No school means some challenges for food-insecure families who rely on school meals and free and reduced lunch.

School divisions have set up some feeding sites to aid students, and a public-private nonprofit is working to ensure people get connected with those resources.

No Kid Hungry Virginia has set up a texting service that helps families find free food sites organized by local school divisions and community organizations.

Families simply need to text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-877.

“School districts and nutrition teams are doing heroic work to help ensure kids continue to get the nutrition they need during this crisis,” said Sarah Steely, No Kid Hungry Virginia associate director. “One of the most important things people can do right now is spread the word. We need to make sure families know these free meals are available and can be found using the texting line.”

No Kid Hungry Virginia estimates 17.8 million free and reduced meals have been missed since schools in the state closed in March.

More than 450,000 Virginian students rely on free and reduced lunch provided by their schools, according to the organization.

Additionally, about 6,400 texts have been sent to the No Kid Hungry Virginia service since it launched on March 23.

“All of Virginia’s 132 school districts are currently offering distribution programs. Across the state, there are over 900 food distribution sites run by school districts and community organizations working to connect students with meals,” the nonprofit said.

WAVY has compiled a list of local feeding sites run by schools. Click here to view it.

Families can also visit local school division websites to find information on feeding sites.

