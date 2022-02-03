Need an N95 mask? Visit a local Kroger pharmacy for up to three free masks

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Across the mid-Atlantic region, Krogers will be one of several access points for community members to get up to three free N95 masks as part of a federal program.

Officials with Kroger say community members can visit any local Kroger store in the mid-Atlantic division with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last. Kroger employees are also eligible, and encouraged, to take part in the program.

The mid-Atlantic division encompasses over 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.

“Kroger is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” said Lori Raya, president of Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household.”

Up to three free non-surgical N95 masks are available to every person/customer.

“As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Kroger Health is incredibly proud to be part of the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history and continue our partnership the Biden Administration and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to reduce the spread of the aggressive Omicron variant in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer. “Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted.”

In January, the Biden administration unveiled a new program making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans after health officials encouraged the use of these masks over cloth face coverings to combat the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The masks are coming from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile where more than 750 million of them are stored. Unlike the free at-home COVID-19 testing kits being delivered to your door, you’ll need to head to a pharmacy or community health center to pick up your free masks.

In addition to Kroger, you can find masks at several other retailers.