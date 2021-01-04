Nearly 90,000 Virginians vaccinated: Who got the first doses and who got overlooked

(WAVY) — As of Monday, Jan. 4, 89,326 Virginians have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

With 450,000 doses distributed across the commonwealth so far, the shots aren’t making it into arms as fast as many would like.

“I definitely think there’s room for improvement,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, the deputy commissioner for population health for the Virginia Department of Health. “The pace that we’re working at right now, I think it’s somewhat to be expected given the size and complexity of this operation. Our goal is to make it as efficient as possible.”

A few weeks into vaccine distribution, and this is really just the beginning. Virginia is still in what’s called “phase 1a” of their distribution plan, meaning shots are only going to health care personnel and long-term care facility residents.

So, who are the people behind the numbers of this first round?

According to the VDH website, women make up the vast majority of vaccine recipients. So far, 57,780 women have received a vaccine, compared with just 26,462 men. That makes sense considering women make up 75% of health care workers nationwide, according to the United States Census Bureau.

As for a breakdown of vaccinations by race and ethnicity, there’s only data for 31,851 vaccines. From what’s reported, the number of white people vaccinated is more than every other ethnic group combined.

Experts hesitate to estimate when we will move forward from Phase 1a, but say it’s hopefully in the next few weeks.

“As to when we’ll go into Phase 1b, that depends on a few things,” explained Forlano. “It depends on the supply of the vaccine that comes to us, it depends on the balance of the supply and it depends on how efficient we are.”

Phase 1b includes front-line essential workers as well as people 75 and older.

Then it’s Phase 1c — which includes people 65 to 74 and people 16 to 64 with high-risk conditions.

Then, there’s phase 2, which is everyone older than 16 who doesn’t fall into any other category.

“I definitely appreciate that this feels slower than we would like it to be, but I do have confidence that we will only speed up things both as the supply increases and as the operation becomes more of a well-oiled machine.”

Some private practice urgent care clinics believe they should fall into the Phase 1a group since they test and often deal with COVID-positive patients before those patients end up in the hospital. But many small clinics are still unsure if they qualify for the first round or not.

10 On Your Side spoke with Dr. David Werwath from the Doctor’s In clinic at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Their staff still hasn’t received vaccinations, and still don’t have any timeline for getting them.

“We’re the ones sending the sick ones to the emergency room, already a pre-packed as a COVID case, and so there should be somewhat of a priority for folks like us,” like Werwath.

Werwath knows the risk his office faces firsthand. He already caught, fought and thankfully recovered from COVID-19.

Now he wants to know if and when his staff will be protected.

“What’s unfortunate is there isn’t a pathway that we understand for us to get the vaccine,” said Werwath. “That’s the hard part … we’re seeing patients every day but they haven’t logically put out a pathway and said ‘Hey you’re a clinic that’s a front-line clinic seeing patients with COVID, we’d like to protect your staff.'”

Frustrated, Werwath says it feels as though small clinics are getting overlooked in favor of vaccinating mega healthcare organizations.

“Which we wish them well but we also want to stay well ourselves,” said Werwath.

10 On Your Side asked Virginia Department of Health officials about the process for getting vaccinations to small private clinics. They said local health departments should be reaching out to them.

“We do ask for a little bit of patience there,” said Forlano. “If the practices are not hearing from their local health departments, then they should reach out to those local health departments directly.”

Employees at the Doctor’s In say they’ve been trying to reach out for weeks but haven’t been able to get ahold of anyone.