NC update: 127 new COVID-19 cases Friday brings total to 763, 3 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has 763 known cases of COVID-19 and three deaths as of Friday morning, health officials said.

The new case total is up from 636 on Thursday, and 504 on Wednesday.

All three coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina involved patients who had underlying health issues.

The third death was announced Friday morning by Johnston County officials.

2 of the 3 people were over the age of 65, NCDHHS data shows, but one was just 37 years old. Adrian Grubbs, a father of three, worked for the city of Raleigh.

His wife is urging others to take the virus seriously.

“Originally, I didn’t take it serious. Until and then things like that hit close to home, you know? It’s a wake-up call,” said Adrian’s wife, Chanda Grubbs.

So far more than 15,000 people have been tested across the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to hold a press briefing Friday at 4 p.m. Earlier in the week, Cooper said he would have additional guidance to announce.

