NC update: 127 new COVID-19 cases Friday brings total to 763, 3 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has 763 known cases of COVID-19 and three deaths as of Friday morning, health officials said.

The new case total is up from 636 on Thursday, and 504 on Wednesday.

All three coronavirus-related deaths in North Carolina involved patients who had underlying health issues.

The third death was announced Friday morning by Johnston County officials.

2 of the 3 people were over the age of 65, NCDHHS data shows, but one was just 37 years old. Adrian Grubbs, a father of three, worked for the city of Raleigh.

His wife is urging others to take the virus seriously.

“Originally, I didn’t take it serious. Until and then things like that hit close to home, you know? It’s a wake-up call,” said Adrian’s wife, Chanda Grubbs.

So far more than 15,000 people have been tested across the state.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled to hold a press briefing Friday at 4 p.m. Earlier in the week, Cooper said he would have additional guidance to announce.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

