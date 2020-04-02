NC Thursday update: 1,857 cases, 16 deaths & 184 hospitalized statewide — death reported in Bertie Co.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are now at least 1,857 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths across North Carolina, according to numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released Thursday morning.

NCDHHS is reporting that 184 are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus and there have been at least 28,679 tests completed in the state.

More than 80 percent of North Carolina’s 100 counties have reported at least one case of the coronavirus.

Mecklenburg County leads the state with at least 495 cases. Wake County is second with at least 234 cases and Durham County has the third-most COVID-19 cases in North Carolina with at least 147.

Here’s the breakdown of cases in the Outer Banks and northeast North Carolina, the latter of which saw its first COVID-19 death reported Thursday in Bertie County.

Bertie: 6 – 1 death

Currituck: 2

Dare: 1

Gates: 1

Hertford: 4

Northampton: 30

Pasquotank: 7

Perquimans: 1

The number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of deaths in North Carolina stood at 1,307 and six, respectively, on Monday.

Gov. Roy Cooper enacted a statewide “stay-at-home” order at 5 p.m. on Monday. It will take weeks to determine if the order was effective in containing the spread of the virus or not.