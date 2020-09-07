NC Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: 1,018 new cases and 7 new deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,018 new cases and 7 new deaths on Monday, with both figures being below average the last two days.

On Sunday, one new death and 1,086 new cases were reported. Sunday was the first day in six days that less than 24 deaths were reported. With Monday’s increase, there are now 2,897 cumulative COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina.

Cases the last two days have been about 500 cases per day lower than average. That average has increase some recently, but is still about 500 cases per day lower than late July.

Hospitalizations have been trending down, but NCDHHS says there have been technical issues with submitting data since Friday.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 101 cases — 3 deaths (+5 cases)

101 cases — 3 deaths Dare 254 cases — 2 deaths (+9 cases)

254 cases — 2 deaths (+9 cases) Currituck 122 cases (+6 cases)

122 cases Pasquotank 602 cases — 26 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)

602 cases — 26 deaths Perquimans 151 cases — 2 deaths (+6 cases)

151 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 492 cases — 6 deaths (+29 cases)

492 cases — 6 deaths Hertford 595 cases — 18 deaths (+17 cases)

595 cases — 18 deaths Chowan 252 cases — 2 deaths (+15 cases)

252 cases — 2 deaths Camden 102 cases — 3 deaths

For more information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, click here.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Safer at Home Phase 2.5 began Friday at 5 p.m.

This new phase of reopening allows gyms to open at 30 percent capacity among other changes.

