NC Sept. 4 COVID-19 update: 2,045 new cases statewide, big jump in hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of people in the hospital in relation to COVID-19 jumped from 858 on Thursday to 955 on Friday, with many in the eastern part of the state.
North Carolina hasn’t experienced a similar day-to-day jump in hospitalizations since Aug. 3 with 1,057 to 1,154 on Aug. 5, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
Statewide numbers:
- New cases: (+2,045, 174,254 total) — trending up
- New deaths (+36, 2,839 total) — steady
- Hospitalizations (+97, 955 current hospitalizations) — up 110 patients in past two days, but trending down overall
- Testing (7% 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall
A total of 2,045 new lab-confirmed cases were added Friday from 23,655 completed tests.
North Carolina has 174,254 confirmed cases from 2.38 million completed tests, and at least 2,839 deaths are being attributed to the virus.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates 96 cases — 3 deaths (+2 cases)
- Dare 245 cases — 2 deaths
- Currituck 116 cases (+3 cases)
- Pasquotank 587 cases — 25 deaths (+7 cases, +2 deaths)
- Perquimans 145 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Bertie 463 cases — 6 deaths (+6 cases)
- Hertford 578 cases — 18 deaths (+6 cases)
- Chowan 237 cases — 2 deaths (+6 cases)
- Camden 102 cases — 3 deaths (+2 cases)
For more information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, click here.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s Safer at Home Phase 2.5 begins Friday at 5 p.m.
This new phase of reopening allows gyms to open at 30 percent capacity among other changes.
