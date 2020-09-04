NC Sept. 4 COVID-19 update: 2,045 new cases statewide, big jump in hospitalizations

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of people in the hospital in relation to COVID-19 jumped from 858 on Thursday to 955 on Friday, with many in the eastern part of the state.

North Carolina hasn’t experienced a similar day-to-day jump in hospitalizations since Aug. 3 with 1,057 to 1,154 on Aug. 5, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +2,045, 174,254 total) — trending up

174,254 total) — trending up New deaths ( +36 , 2,839 total) — steady

, 2,839 total) — steady Hospitalizations ( +97, 955 current hospitalizations ) — up 110 patients in past two days, but trending down overall

) — up 110 patients in past two days, but trending down overall Testing (7% 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall

A total of 2,045 new lab-confirmed cases were added Friday from 23,655 completed tests.

North Carolina has 174,254 confirmed cases from 2.38 million completed tests, and at least 2,839 deaths are being attributed to the virus.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 96 cases — 3 deaths (+2 cases)

96 cases — 3 deaths Dare 245 cases — 2 deaths

245 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 116 cases (+3 cases)

116 cases Pasquotank 587 cases — 25 deaths (+7 cases, +2 deaths)

587 cases — 25 deaths Perquimans 145 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

145 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 463 cases — 6 deaths (+6 cases)

463 cases — 6 deaths Hertford 578 cases — 18 deaths (+6 cases)

578 cases — 18 deaths Chowan 237 cases — 2 deaths (+6 cases)

237 cases — 2 deaths Camden 102 cases — 3 deaths (+2 cases)

Gov. Roy Cooper’s Safer at Home Phase 2.5 begins Friday at 5 p.m.

This new phase of reopening allows gyms to open at 30 percent capacity among other changes.

