NC Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 1,656 new cases, 24 new deaths statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported another 1,656 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Thursday, in line with recent trends.

North Carolina is among 16 states and territories seeing increasing in cases, according to the New York Times‘ COVID-19 tracker.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,656, 172,209 total) — recent trend up

New deaths (+24 2,652 total) — steady

Hospitalizations (not updated, but 858 reported Tuesday) — trending down

Testing (7.6% 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall, testing numbers down in recent days

The percent of positive tests statewide is steady just under 8% and deaths remain high compared to earlier in the pandemic.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates 94 cases — 3 deaths (+7 cases)

94 cases — 3 deaths Dare 245 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

245 cases — 2 deaths Currituck 113 cases (+1 case)

113 cases Pasquotank 580 cases — 23 deaths (+8 cases)

580 cases — 23 deaths Perquimans 144 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

144 cases — 2 deaths Bertie 457 cases — 6 deaths (+9 cases)

457 cases — 6 deaths Hertford 572 cases — 18 deaths (+11 cases, +1 death)

572 cases — 18 deaths Chowan 231 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases)

231 cases — 2 deaths Camden 100 cases — 3 deaths (+1 case)

For more information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, click here.

