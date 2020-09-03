NC Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 1,656 new cases, 24 new deaths statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported another 1,656 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Thursday, in line with recent trends.
North Carolina is among 16 states and territories seeing increasing in cases, according to the New York Times‘ COVID-19 tracker.
Statewide numbers:
New cases: (+1,656, 172,209 total) — recent trend up
New deaths (+24 2,652 total) — steady
Hospitalizations (not updated, but 858 reported Tuesday) — trending down
Testing (7.6% 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall, testing numbers down in recent days
The percent of positive tests statewide is steady just under 8% and deaths remain high compared to earlier in the pandemic.
Here are the latest numbers in local counties:
- Gates 94 cases — 3 deaths (+7 cases)
- Dare 245 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Currituck 113 cases (+1 case)
- Pasquotank 580 cases — 23 deaths (+8 cases)
- Perquimans 144 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Bertie 457 cases — 6 deaths (+9 cases)
- Hertford 572 cases — 18 deaths (+11 cases, +1 death)
- Chowan 231 cases — 2 deaths (+4 cases)
- Camden 100 cases — 3 deaths (+1 case)
For more information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, click here.
