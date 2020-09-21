NC Sept. 21 COVID-19 update: 800 new cases, 4 new deaths statewide; Percent positivity trending down overall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAYY) — North Carolina reported 800 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths on Monday as the state’s numbers trend down overall.

North Carolina is averaging about half the average of daily cases from a month ago, from just under 2,000 cases per day to just over 1,000. Its average percent of positive tests (5%) is about 2 percentage points below this time last month.

Deaths however continue to remain elevated (about 27 per day), but numbers could start to drop along with the recent reduction in cases. In the meantime, hospitalizations have stayed mostly steady (just under 900 patients).

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 127 cases — 3 deaths

Dare: 264 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Currituck: 166 cases — 1 death

Pasquotank: 677 cases — 29 deaths

Perquimans: 177 cases — 3 deaths

Bertie: 553 cases — 7 deaths (+2 cases)

Hertford: 693 cases — 26 deaths (+2 cases)

Chowan: 313 cases — 3 deaths (+2 cases)

Camden: 109 cases — 3 deaths

