NC Sept. 12 COVID-19 update: 1,454 new COVID-19 cases reported in North Carolina with 24 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – NCDHHS reported 1,454 new COVID-19 cases across the state Saturday, 78 fewer than were reported on Friday.
An additional 24 deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,047. The state surpassed 3,000 deaths on Friday.
There are currently 870 people hospitalized.
There were 17,7817 tests completed Saturday, bringing the total number of tests completed to 2,581,132.
Here are the latest updates in local counties:
Gates: 106 cases — 3 deaths
Dare: 253 cases — 2 deaths
Currituck: 135 cases
Pasquotank: 622 cases — 26 deaths
Perquimans: 158 cases — 3 deaths
Bertie: 512 cases — 7 deaths
Hertford: 636 cases — 24 deaths
Chowan: 272 cases — 3 deaths
Camden: 104 cases — 3 deaths
