North Carolina sees COVID-19 cases increase to at least 23

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are at least 23 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, health officials said early Saturday.

That marks an increase of eight cases reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services since Friday.

That figure does not include a case at Camp Lejeune.

Across the U.S., a total of 1,694 cases have been reported with 41 deaths related to coronavirus.

The increase in North Carolina comes a day after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency.

The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health has completed 101 tests and currently has the capability to conduct 680 more.

Commercial testing is also beginning but numbers concerning those tests are not available.

COVID-19 timeline

March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency

March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic

March 13: President Trump declares National Emergency