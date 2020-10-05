NC Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: Another technical issue leads to 2,258 new cases Monday

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says technical issues prevented some laboratory data files from being processed in the NC COVID reporting system for a second-straight day.



As a result, an artificial spike in cases occurred.

On Monday, 2,258 cases were reported. More than 2,000 new daily cases have been reported on three of the past five days — two totals because of data reporting issues that kept the previous days’ numbers low.

Currently, 971 people are hospitalized, up from Sunday’s total of 907.

The state’s percent positive inched slightly higher from Sunday (6.2 percent) and stands at 6.4 percent of daily tests coming back.

North Carolina is nearing the 220,000 mark with 219,754 total cases reported, and 3,637 deaths. Three new deaths were reported Monday.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates 146 cases – 3 deaths

146 cases – 3 deaths Dare 289 cases – 3 deaths

289 cases – 3 deaths Currituck 194 cases – 3 deaths

194 cases – 3 deaths Pasquotank 746 cases – 33 deaths

746 cases – 33 deaths Perquimans 196 cases – 3 deaths

196 cases – 3 deaths Bertie 627 cases – 11 deaths

627 cases – 11 deaths Hertford 801 cases – 31 deaths

801 cases – 31 deaths Chowan 396 cases – 4 deaths

396 cases – 4 deaths Camden 121 cases – 3 deaths

Latest Posts