NC Oct. 16 COVID-19 update: State reports single-day record of coronavirus cases for second straight day with 2,684

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – For the second day in a row, North Carolina reported a record number of single-day coronavirus cases, heath officials said.

The 2,684 new cases are 152 more than the previous record of 2,532 set on Thursday. It’s the fifth time in nine days the state has had more than 2,000 new cases and it pushes the state’s seven-day rolling average past 2,000 for the first time since July 19, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations in North Carolina due to the virus also remain high, with the state reporting 1,148 people currently in the hospital. This is an increase of 17 from Thursday’s revised total of 1,131 and the second-highest total since Aug. 3, surpassed only by the total on Wednesday.

The percent positive has dropped for the third day in a row, down to 6.3 percent, but it’s still too high according to DHHS standards. Friday is the fourth day in a row it’s been higher than 6 percent, according to DHHS data.

The state reported another 36 deaths attributed to the virus, pushing the total to 3,910.

According to DHHS, there are 241,623 COVID-19 cases in the state and 3,531,840 tests have been completed.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 160 cases — 3 deaths (+2 cases)

Dare: 319 cases – 3 deaths (+5 cases)

Currituck: 214 cases – 4 deaths (+1 cases)

Pasquotank: 806 cases — 33 deaths (+5 cases)

Perquimans: 221 cases — 3 deaths (+3 cases)

Bertie: 674 cases – 13 deaths (+12 cases)

Hertford: 837 cases – 34 deaths (+1 cases)

Chowan: 482 cases – 10 deaths (+5 cases, +5 deaths)

Camden: 131 cases – 3 deaths (+1 case)

On Thursday Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen responded to questions about how the recent trends will impact the state’s reopening process, including for schools, as we enter colder months where experts have predicted increased cases of COVID-19 as people head indoors for activities more often.

Cooper’s current Phase 3 order is set to run out next Friday, Oct. 23.

“No one wants to move backwards. But, I think you can imagine if we needed to move backwards, we want to start with activities that are at higher risk of spreading this virus. So, that’s what we would concentrate on, just like we used a dimmer switch and thought about easing of restrictions, we look at some of those high-risk activities,” Cohen said. “I would say that the activities that are the highest-risk are when you’re indoors, gathered together without a mask. So, you can imagine what some of those activities are. That’s one of the reasons that bars are still closed in North Carolina.”

Cooper said the state is preparing to submit its vaccine distribution plan to the federal government as soon as Friday. He said it will prioritize people such as front-line workers and those who live in nursing homes, as Cohen said she expects initial supplies of a vaccine to be limited.

Cohen also responded to President Donald Trump’s claim during his rally in Greenville Thursday that the pandemic is “petering out.”

“We’re reporting our highest day of cases since this pandemic has begun. (It) doesn’t feel like ‘petering out’ to me,” she said.

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.

