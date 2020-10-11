NC Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: 1,719 new cases reported Sunday, hospitalizations remain over 1,000

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDHHS reported 1,719 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

Sunday makes the fifth straight day with more than 1,700 new cases reported and the seventh straight day with at least 1,500 new cases.

There are currently 1,046 people hospitalized due to COVID across the state, making this the fifth straight day with at least 1,000. That extends the longest streak with 1,000+ hospitalizations since the 38-day streak over the summer.

Five more deaths were reported bringing the total number of deaths to 3,770.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

Gates: 155 cases – 3 deaths

155 cases – 3 deaths Dare: 306 cases – 3 deaths

306 cases – 3 deaths Currituck: 207 cases – 4 deaths

207 cases – 4 deaths Pasquotank: 790 cases – 33 deaths

790 cases – 33 deaths Perquimans: 213 cases – 3 deaths

213 cases – 3 deaths Bertie: 657 cases – 13 deaths

657 cases – 13 deaths Hertford: 823 cases – 34 deaths

823 cases – 34 deaths Chowan: 456 cases – 4 deaths

456 cases – 4 deaths Camden: 128 cases – 3 deaths

