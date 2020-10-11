NC Oct. 11 COVID-19 update: 1,719 new cases reported Sunday, hospitalizations remain over 1,000

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDHHS reported 1,719 new COVID-19 cases in the state Sunday.

Sunday makes the fifth straight day with more than 1,700 new cases reported and the seventh straight day with at least 1,500 new cases.

There are currently 1,046 people hospitalized due to COVID across the state, making this the fifth straight day with at least 1,000. That extends the longest streak with 1,000+ hospitalizations since the 38-day streak over the summer.

Five more deaths were reported bringing the total number of deaths to 3,770.

Here are the latest updates in local counties:

  • Gates: 155 cases – 3 deaths
  • Dare: 306 cases – 3 deaths
  • Currituck: 207 cases – 4 deaths
  • Pasquotank: 790 cases – 33 deaths
  • Perquimans: 213 cases – 3 deaths  
  • Bertie: 657 cases – 13 deaths
  • Hertford: 823 cases – 34 deaths
  • Chowan: 456 cases – 4 deaths
  • Camden: 128 cases – 3 deaths

