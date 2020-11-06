NC Nov. 6 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports 2,908 new cases, highest daily increase to date, 34 new deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials announced 2,908 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the highest daily total ever for the state.

The previous record high was on Oct. 29 with 2,885.

On Thursday, 2,859 new COVID-19 cases were reported, which is now the third-highest number of new daily cases since the pandemic began.

Friday’s number of cases marks the first time North Carolina has reported more than 2,900 cases.

North Carolina is averaging 2,391 cases per day over the past week.

The 34 deaths reported Friday are the fewest reported since Monday. The death total has now reached 4,582.

Hospitalizations are down Friday by 20 to 1,161.

The daily positive percent rate moved to 6.9 percent – the fifth straight day it’s been higher than 6.4 percent.

Here is the breakdown of cases in local counties:

Gates 172 – 3 deaths (no increases)

Dare 425 – 3 deaths (+11 cases)

Currituck 240 – 4 deaths (+2 cases)

Pasquotank 916 – 35 deaths (no increases)

Perquimans 267 – 4 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie 747 – 21 deaths (+3 cases)

Camden 145 – 3 deaths (+1 case)

Hertford 881 — 35 deaths (+3 cases)

Chowan 546 – 15 deaths (+3 deaths)

