NC Nov. 30 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations, at record levels, jump up again; Test positivity at 9.5%

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb and break records.

A total of 1,966 patients are currently in the hospital across the state, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. That’s an increase of 87 patients from Sunday, and that trend has been steadily rising overall.

Statewide metrics

2,734 new cases (364,512 total), trending up overall

(364,512 total), trending up overall 21 new deaths (5,261 total), steady overall

(5,261 total), steady overall 87 new hospitalizations (1,966 total), at record levels and trending up

(1,966 total), at record levels and trending up Test positivity rate: (9.5%), trending up

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 901 cases – 24 deaths (+2 cases)

Camden 186 cases – 4 deaths (+4 cases)

Chowan 637 cases – 18 deaths (+5 cases)

Currituck 332 cases – 5 deaths (+4 cases)

Dare 652 cases — 4 deaths (+12 cases)

Gates 218 cases – 6 deaths (+1 case)

Hertford 992 cases – 41 deaths (+6 cases)

Pasquotank 1,104 cases – 35 deaths (+5 cases)

Perquimans 350 cases – 4 deaths (+15 cases)

Gov. Roy Cooper announced a stricter state-wide mask mandate last Monday that says North Carolinians must wear a mask at home when you have friends or family over to visit as well as wearing a mask at work, at the gym, at the store, and at school.

Cooper said his latest executive order makes it “clear that everyone needs to wear a mask whenever you are with someone you don’t live with.”

