NC May 29 COVID-19 update: 1,076 new cases reported, 2nd largest daily increase, with record increase in tests

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,076 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second-largest number of daily cases since the beginning of the crisis — along with a record increase in daily tests with 15,704.

The most confirmed cases in one day came on May 23 with 1,107.

The number of positive tests was actually up slightly with the increase in testing, around 9%. Positive test percentages have been higher on average than numbers earlier in the month when the amount of tests per day was lower. Percentages have stayed around 7-10%.

A total of 859 deaths in North Carolina are being attributed to the disease – and increase of 32 from Thursday. NCDHHS doesn’t graph its daily reported deaths by date reported, but by date of death, which did show a spike in deaths on May 25, but no other major fluctuations as of late.

Hospitalizations fell to 680 from 708 on Thursday, but have been trending up overall, with about 200 more hospitalizations than two weeks ago.

Here’s the latest from WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 23 cases — 1 death (NCDHHS took away a case Friday)

Dare: 18 cases — 1 death (no new cases)

Currituck: 13 cases (no new cases)

Pasquotank: 104 cases — 10 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Perquimans: 24 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hertford: 89 cases — 1 death (+17 cases)

Bertie: 119 cases — 4 deaths (+1 case)

Chowan: 17 cases (+1 case)

Camden: 3 cases (no new cases)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.