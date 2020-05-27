NC May 27 COVID-19 update: Spike in hospitalizations as numbers continue trend up; 28 new deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported another significant jump in current COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, up to a record 702, just over a week after reporting a similar jump.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also reported 28 new COVID-19 deaths compared to Tuesday, along with 488 new cases and 11,825 new tests.

Daily cases have been down after spiking up to a record of 1,107 cases on Saturday, May 23.

Testing numbers rebounded Wednesday, though recent low numbers could be due to the holiday weekend. The percent of positive cases is dipping slightly again to about 9% on average.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 24 cases — 1 death (1 new case reported)

Dare: 18 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 13 cases (2 new cases, first new cases since May 14)

Pasquotank: 100 cases — 9 deaths (4 new cases, 1 new death)

Perquimans: 23 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 72 cases — 1 death

Bertie: 115 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan: 16 (1 new case)

Camden: 3 cases

The “Safer at Home” Phase Two of North Carolina’s reopening started May 22 at 5 p.m.

Businesses such as restaurants, salons, and pools can reopen if they meet certain requirements.

Due to the amount of time it can take for symptoms to show up for some patients, the COVID-19 statistics being released right now date back to Phase One of the state’s reopening, when restrictions were much tighter than Phase Two’s restrictions.