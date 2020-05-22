NC May 22 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports second highest daily case increase ahead of ‘modest’ phase 2 reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 758 new COVID-19 cases, its second highest per day increase to date, as the state prepares to enter a “modest” phase 2 at 5 p.m. Friday.

It comes a day the state reported 738 cases, which was the second-highest at the time before Friday’s increase. The record for daily cases was 853 cases on Saturday, May 16.

Here are the latest totals for May 22:

Deaths increased by 12 since NCDHHS’ Thursday morning update, and 728 total have been reported.

Hospitalizations dipped slightly Friday with 568 currently hospitalized statewide, but hospitalizations have been trending up statewide after phase 1 was initiated on May 8.

Daily testing has soared since May 8, with more than 3,000 more tests on average per day. North Carolina is now averaging over 10,000 tests per day.

Meanwhile the number of positive tests as a percent of tests has remained around 8% since May 13, but saw a slight bump on Friday.

Here are the latest numbers for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 14 cases — 1 death

Dare: 19 cases — 3 deaths

Currituck: 11 cases

Pasquotank: 95 cases — 8 deaths

Perquimans: 22 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 61 cases — 1 death

Bertie: 108 cases — 3 deaths

Chowan: 14

Camden: 3

Phase two includes opening restaurants for in-person dining, and salons and pools up to 50% capacity. Gyms and fitness centers are notably excluded from the plan. State officials said the recent high increase in cases led to them leaving those businesses closed.

