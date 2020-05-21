NC May 21 COVID-19 update: 788 new cases, 14 new deaths reported day ahead of phase 2 reopening

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — North Carolina reported 788 new cases on Thursday, its second highest daily increase to date, ahead of its phase 2 reopening scheduled to start Friday, May 22.

14 new deaths and 13,042 new tests were reported, with an increase of hospitalizations by 24.

Here are the latest numbers statewide for Thursday, May 21.

Cases shot up on Thursday, daily reported cases had been trending down in recent days.

Meanwhile the overall number of daily testing continues to trend up. With that, the overall number of positive cases has remained around 7% as of late.

There are currently 578 people hospitalized, marking the second largest day of hospitalizations since the pandemic began. Hospitalizations have been trending up, but have remained mostly steady.

Here’s the latest in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 14

Dare: 18 — 1 death

Currituck: 11

Pasquotank: 93 — 7 deaths

Perquimans: 23 — 2 deaths

Hertford: 60 — 1 death

Bertie: 99 — 3 deaths

Chowan: 14

Camden: 3

Gov. Roy Cooper said North Carolina will enter Phase Two on Friday at 5 p.m. It will last until at least June 26.