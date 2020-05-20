NC May 20 COVID-19 update: North Carolina passes 20,000 cumulative cases as state updates website

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina is reporting 422 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing its total to more than 20,000.

11 new deaths, 10,122 new tests and a decrease in those currently hospitalized were also reported.

It comes a day after North Carolina reported 677 new COVID-19 cases and 30 new deaths, along with a large jump of 74 hospitalizations — its highest increase since April.

Wednesday’s update also brought a look to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ website, with additional and more detailed graphs.

Since spiking at a record 853 cases on Saturday, May 16, cases have been trending down since then. Hospitalizations are slightly up but remain fairly steady.

On Monday, NCDHHS said 11,637 have recovered from coronavirus.

Deaths per day, a new graph added by NCDHHS on Wednesday, shows the average number of deaths per day in the state has been trending down. NCDHHS has reported 11 new deaths since its last update on Tuesday, but the graph for Wednesday only shows 1, likely due to lag in reporting.

Positive tests have also been trending down, with an average just above 6%.

Here’s the latest for WAVY’s viewing area, with numbers in parentheses indicating increases from Wednesday May 13:

Gates: 14 cases (13 new cases)

Dare: 18 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Currituck: 11 cases (2 new cases)

Pasquotank: 90 cases, 7 deaths (9 new cases and 2 new deaths)

Perquimans: 22 cases, 2 deaths (3 new cases)

Hertford: 60 cases, 1 death (11 new cases)

Bertie: 98 cases, 3 deaths (26 new cases)

Chowan: 14 cases (2 new cases)

Camden: 3 (1 new case)

Gov. Roy Cooper is slated to speak Wednesday at 5 p.m. concerning the state’s response to the pandemic.

On Monday, Cooper said he could reveal more details on Phase Two of the state’s reopening midweek.

In an email Tuesday, the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association said it expects Cooper to allow Phase Two to begin Friday.

In Phase Two, restaurants, bars, gyms, and salons will be allowed to reopen with limited capacity.

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.