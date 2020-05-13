NC May 13 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations trending back up, percent of positive cases 5% last two days

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina saw its number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increase for the third straight day on Wednesday as the percent in positive cases continues to decrease.

A total of 521 people are hospitalized across the state due to the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

On Sunday, state health officials reported 442 patients in the hospital – which was the lowest number since April 22, but hospitalizations have increased back above the 500 threshold.

470 new cases were also reported Wednesday, with 20 new deaths and 8,213 tests.

Daily reported cases have trended up the last two days, but the percent of positive cases have gone down to a new low in that time — 5%. North Carolina’s average is still about 6% data shows. That’s much lower than the 10% recommended by the World Health Organization and other health officials in order to safely control the state’s outbreak.

North Carolina is still reporting around 6,000 tests per day.

Here’s the latest for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 1

Dare: 17 — 1 death

Currituck: 9

Pasquotank: 81 — 5 deaths

Perquimans: 19 — 2 deaths

Hertford: 49 — 1 death

Bertie: 72 — 3 deaths

Chowan: 12

Camden: 2

Avery County remains the lone North Carolina county without a confirmed case of COVID-19.

North Carolina started Phase One of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan on May 8. The governor said earlier in the week that Phase Two wouldn’t begin until May 22 at best.

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.