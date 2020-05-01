NC May 1 COVID-19 update: 414 new cases reported, 21 new deaths; Task Force briefing at 2 p.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is reporting 414 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Friday, per data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state now has 10,923 total cases overall and 399 deaths attributed to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

North Carolina’s May 1 numbers from NCDHHS

133,832 tests have now been completed, an increase of 5,415 from Thursday.

Last Friday, state officials reported 8,502 cases. Approximately 30,000 tests have been completed in that same time frame.

Here’s the latest breakdown of cases in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 7

Dare: 11 — 1 death

Currituck: 4

Pasquotank: 36 — 1 death

Perquimans: 14

Hertford: 39 — 1 death

Bertie: 44 — 2 deaths

Chowan: 6

Camden: 1

The Department of Health and Human Services said there are 547 patients hospitalized on Friday due to the virus. That is up just one from Thursday. Here’s the latest graph of current hospitalizations:

May 1 hospitalization data

Avery and Yancey counties remain the only two North Carolina counties without a confirmed case of coronavirus.

On Thursday, both Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said they were optimistic the state could begin its phased reopening plan starting May 8, pointing to data trends that show the state may be flattening the curve.

Click here to view more data from NCDHHS.