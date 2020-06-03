NC June 3 COVID-19 update: NC passes 30K cases as daily cases, hospitalizations continue trend up

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina now has more than 30,000 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus after reporting 888 cases on Wednesday.

Cases have dipped in recent days from a record high of 1,185 on May 30, but are still trending up as testing figures continue to rise, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

North Carolina’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have also been trending up, with a high of 716 cases reported on Tuesday. Wednesday saw a slight drop to 684 hospitalized.

14,342 new tests reported also reported Wednesday, the second highest one day increase to date. 449,263 North Carolinians have been tested so far.

The number of deaths attributed to the virus is now 939 – up from 921 on Tuesday.

Gates: 23 cases — 1 death

Dare: 18 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 14 cases

Pasquotank: 112 cases — 12 deaths (+7 cases)

Perquimans: 25 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hertford: 132 cases — 3 deaths (+4 cases)

Bertie: 126 cases — 4 deaths (+4 cases)

Chowan: 17 cases

Camden: 3 cases

For information from NCDHHS, click here.