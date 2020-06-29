NC June 29 COVID-19 update: 6th straight day of 1K-plus cases reported, hospitalizations dip

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina added more than 1,342 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the sixth day in a row in which more than 1,000 cases were added within a 24-hour period, according to state data.

Cases: (+1,342, 63,484 total), still trending up

Deaths: (+3, 1,325 total), trending down overall

Hospitalizations: (-47, 843 total) — trending back down slightly

Tests (+14,400 tests, 886,305 overall) — below average testing last three days, 9% positivity

The 1,342 new cases are from 14,400 completed tests, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, with a 9% positive rate. The state’s positivity rate has remained around 9-10%.

Hospitalizations dipped to 843 from 890 on Sunday. That’s the lowest amount in more than a week, but still about 150 patients higher than last month.

NCDHHS is now reporting 1,325 deaths from the virus, an increase of three from Sunday. Deaths are still trending down overall.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 28 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 48 cases — 1 death (+5 cases)

Currituck: 19 cases + 1 case

Pasquotank: 204 cases — 15 deaths

Perquimans: 36 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 161 cases — 10 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie: 145 cases — 4 deaths (+4 cases)

Chowan: 24 cases

Camden: 26 cases (+2 cases)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.