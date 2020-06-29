NC June 29 COVID-19 update: 6th straight day of 1K-plus cases reported, hospitalizations dip

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – North Carolina added more than 1,342 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the sixth day in a row in which more than 1,000 cases were added within a 24-hour period, according to state data.
- Cases: (+1,342, 63,484 total), still trending up
- Deaths: (+3, 1,325 total), trending down overall
- Hospitalizations: (-47, 843 total) — trending back down slightly
- Tests (+14,400 tests, 886,305 overall) — below average testing last three days, 9% positivity
The 1,342 new cases are from 14,400 completed tests, per the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, with a 9% positive rate. The state’s positivity rate has remained around 9-10%.
Hospitalizations dipped to 843 from 890 on Sunday. That’s the lowest amount in more than a week, but still about 150 patients higher than last month.
NCDHHS is now reporting 1,325 deaths from the virus, an increase of three from Sunday. Deaths are still trending down overall.
Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:
- Gates: 28 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)
- Dare: 48 cases — 1 death (+5 cases)
- Currituck: 19 cases + 1 case
- Pasquotank: 204 cases — 15 deaths
- Perquimans: 36 cases — 2 deaths
- Hertford: 161 cases — 10 deaths (+1 case)
- Bertie: 145 cases — 4 deaths (+4 cases)
- Chowan: 24 cases
- Camden: 26 cases (+2 cases)
