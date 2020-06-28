NC June 28 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports over 1600 additional cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina continues to see rising COVID-19 cases as states across the country, including several in the South, are reporting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations.
The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 62,142 as of 12:00 p.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. This is an additional 1,605 cases from Saturday’s 60,537 overall.
In North Carolina, 1,322 people have died. About 890 people are currently hospitalized.
There have been 871,905 coronavirus tests completed.
The state is implementing a face coverings mandate to help prevent spread, which started at 5 p.m. Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper is also delaying the state’s move to phase 3 for several weeks.
Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:
- Gates: 27 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare: 43 cases — 1 death
- Currituck: 18 cases
- Pasquotank: 204 cases — 15 deaths
- Perquimans: 36 cases — 2 deaths
- Hertford: 160 cases — 10 deaths
- Bertie: 141 cases — 4 deaths
- Chowan: 24 cases
- Camden: 24 cases
