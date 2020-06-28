NC June 28 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports over 1600 additional cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina continues to see rising COVID-19 cases as states across the country, including several in the South, are reporting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 62,142 as of 12:00 p.m. Sunday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. This is an additional 1,605 cases from Saturday’s 60,537 overall.

In North Carolina, 1,322 people have died. About 890 people are currently hospitalized.

There have been 871,905 coronavirus tests completed.

The state is implementing a face coverings mandate to help prevent spread, which started at 5 p.m. Friday. Gov. Roy Cooper is also delaying the state’s move to phase 3 for several weeks.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 27 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 43 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 18 cases

Pasquotank: 204 cases — 15 deaths

Perquimans: 36 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 160 cases — 10 deaths

Bertie: 141 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan: 24 cases

Camden: 24 cases

Latest Posts