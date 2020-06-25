NC June 25 COVID-19 update: 1,009 new cases reported, face coverings requirement goes into effect Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,009 COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with a high number of tests, as its trend in new cases continues to rise.
It comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced a delay of phase 3 and a mandatory face coverings order for indoor public spaces that goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.
Though Thursday’s case increase is less than the state’s 7-day average, cases are still trending up overall.
Daily numbers
- Cases: (+1,009, 57,183 total), still trending up
- Deaths: (+19 1,290 total), trending down overall
- Hospitalizations: (-15, 891 total) — down slightly again after record high on Tuesday
- Tests (+19,993, 811,278) 9% of Wednesday’s tests positive)
Hospitalizations dipped slightly for the second straight day after a record high on June 23, but the state’s current number is still 300-plus higher than a month ago.
The percent of positive tests remains around 9-10%.
19 new deaths were reported. Deaths by date of death have been down since a peak in late May.
45% of cases overall involve people ages 25-49, by far the most per age group. Only 14% of cases are those 65-plus, but that population has 80% of all COVID-19 deaths.
Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:
- Gates: 26 cases — 2 deaths
- Dare: 32 cases — 1 death (+3 cases)
- Currituck: 16 cases
- Pasquotank: 172 cases — 15 deaths
- Perquimans: 32 cases — 2 deaths
- Hertford: 157 cases — 10 deaths (+1 case, +2 deaths)
- Bertie: 139 cases — 4 deaths (+1 case)
- Chowan: 19 cases
- Camden: 23
For more information, visit NCDHHS’ website.