NC June 25 COVID-19 update: 1,009 new cases reported, face coverings requirement goes into effect Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,009 COVID-19 cases on Thursday along with a high number of tests, as its trend in new cases continues to rise.

It comes a day after Gov. Roy Cooper announced a delay of phase 3 and a mandatory face coverings order for indoor public spaces that goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m.

Though Thursday’s case increase is less than the state’s 7-day average, cases are still trending up overall.

Daily numbers

  • Cases: (+1,009, 57,183 total), still trending up
  • Deaths: (+19 1,290 total), trending down overall
  • Hospitalizations: (-15, 891 total) — down slightly again after record high on Tuesday
  • Tests (+19,993, 811,278) 9% of Wednesday’s tests positive)

Hospitalizations dipped slightly for the second straight day after a record high on June 23, but the state’s current number is still 300-plus higher than a month ago.

The percent of positive tests remains around 9-10%.

19 new deaths were reported. Deaths by date of death have been down since a peak in late May.

45% of cases overall involve people ages 25-49, by far the most per age group. Only 14% of cases are those 65-plus, but that population has 80% of all COVID-19 deaths.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

  • Gates: 26 cases — 2 deaths
  • Dare: 32 cases — 1 death (+3 cases)
  • Currituck: 16 cases
  • Pasquotank: 172 cases — 15 deaths
  • Perquimans: 32 cases — 2 deaths
  • Hertford: 157 cases — 10 deaths (+1 case, +2 deaths)
  • Bertie: 139 cases — 4 deaths (+1 case)
  • Chowan: 19 cases
  • Camden: 23

For more information, visit NCDHHS’ website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10