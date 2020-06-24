NC June 24 COVID-19 update: Spike of 1,721 new cases reported, Gov. Cooper to speak at 3 p.m.

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WAVY) — North Carolina reported its second-highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 1,721, a spike in cases after two days of cases below 1,000.

Cases: (+1,721, 54,453 total), still trending up

Deaths: (+20 1,271 total), trending down overall

Hospitalizations: (-9, 906 total) — down slightly after record high on Tuesday

Tests (+17,457, 791,285 total, 8% of Tuesday’s tests positive) — positive tests down in 2 of last 3 days

Current hospitalizations (906) dipped slightly after hitting another record (915) on Tuesday. North Carolina was also one of 7 states to report record hospitalizations on Tuesday, which also saw more than 800 COVID-19 deaths across the U.S. — the first time fatalities topped the previous day’s since June 7, the Washington Post reported.

The percent of positive tests on June 23 was 8% for the second time in three days. The trend appears to be dipping slightly.

20 new deaths were reported after 28 were reported Tuesday. Deaths by date of death have been down since a peak in late May.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 26 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 29 cases — 1 death (+2 cases)

Dare County actually reported these new cases on Tuesday, along with 31 cases involving non-residents.

Currituck: 16 cases

Pasquotank: 172 cases — 15 deaths (+4 cases)

Perquimans: 32 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hertford: 156 cases — 8 deaths

Bertie: 138 cases — 4 deaths (+1 case)

Chowan: 19 cases

Camden: 23 (+1 case)

Phase 2 of North Carolina’s reopening plan is scheduled to end on Friday, June 26, but moving to phase 3 appears unlikely due to the rising key metrics. Gov. Roy Cooper is set to make an announcement on Wednesday at 3 p.m.