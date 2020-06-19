NC June 19 COVID-19 update: 1,652 new cases reported, second highest to date; hospitalizations up again to new record

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the fourth day in a row, North Carolina has set a record-high for hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 871 people hospitalized across the state because of the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 14 patients since Thursday. Thursday’s total of 857 was the previous record.

NCDHHS is also reporting 1,652 new cases, an increase from Thursday’s 1,333 cases and the highest number of positive results since June 12 when 1,768 tests came back positive for COVID-19. Friday’s results are the second-highest number of positive cases since the pandemic began in the state.

The 1,652 new cases were reported along with 18,635 new tests, with a 9% positivity rate.

NCDHHS statistics show another 22 deaths were reported on Friday, a day after just seven were tallied.

Here are the latest numbers for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 25 cases — 2 deaths (no increases)

Dare: 27 cases — 1 death (no increases)

Pasquotank: 153 cases — 15 deaths (+1 case)

Currituck: 17 cases (no increases)

Perquimans: 30 cases — 2 deaths (no increases)

Hertford: 153 cases — 7 deaths (+1 death)

Bertie: 136 cases — 4 deaths (+1 case)

Chowan: 19 cases (no increases)

Camden: 12 cases (+5 cases, 7 in last two days)

