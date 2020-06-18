NC June 18 COVID-19 update: Cooper holding press conference at 2

App users: Click here to watch live coverage at 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in North Carolina reached another new high on Thursday with 857, as daily cases continue to increase along with increased testing.

Cases: (1,333, 48,188 cumulative), trending up

Deaths: (+7, 1,175 overall) — 3 on Wednesday, trending down

Hospitalizations: (+11, 857 currently hospitalized) — record high again, trending up

Tests (21,720, 693,678 overall) — second highest one-day increases, 17K avg.

Hospitalizations still trending up

Thursday is the third day in a row the state has seen a single-day record and the eighth time in 11 days the previous record has been broken.

The 14-day rolling average in hospitalizations is at an all-time high of 781. That figure has gone up by at least one every day for more than a month, since May 16, and has gone up by more than 10 percent in a week.

Cases trending up

Thursday’s increase of 1,333 cases is the seventh time in nine days that North Carolina has had more than 1,000 new cases.

Percent of positive cases

Though testing numbers continue to increase, the percentage of positive tests remains around 9%.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 25 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 27 cases — 1 death (no increases)

Pasquotank: 152 cases — 15 deaths (+5 cases)

Currituck: 17 cases (+1 case)

Perquimans: 30 cases — 2 deaths (no increases)

Hertford: 153 cases — 6 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie: 135 cases — 4 deaths (no increases)

Chowan: 19 cases (no increases)

Camden: 7 cases (+2 cases)

Gov. Roy Cooper and NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen are scheduled to talk Thursday at 2 p.m. about the state’s response to COVID-19.

