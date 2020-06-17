NC June 17 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations reach another new high, another day of 1,000-plus new cases reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the seventh time in 10 days, North Carolina has set a new high in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said Wednesday morning there are currently 849 patients in the hospital in relation to coronavirus across the state. Official statistics from the NCDHHS show that number to actually be 846, which is still an all-time high.

The 846 hospitalizations breaks the record of 829 set yesterday.

As of noon Wednesday, NCDHHS said there are 46,855 total coronavirus cases from 667,422 completed tests. That’s an increase of 1,002 cases from Tuesday. Another 16,001 tests were completed.

This is the sixth time in eight days the state has had 1,000 or more new cases and comes after two days where the totals were below the 1,000-case mark each day.

The state is reporting at least 1,168 deaths due to COVID-19, an increase of 14 from Tuesday’s numbers. At least four of those deaths occurred on Tuesday.

Here’s the latest count on WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 24 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 27 cases — 1 death

Pasquotank: 147 cases — 15 deaths

Currituck: 16 cases

Perquimans: 30 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford: 152 cases — 6 deaths

Bertie: 135 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan: 19 cases

Camden: 7 cases

North Carolina is currently going through Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper’s reopening plan. That phase is slated to expire June 26.

Cooper said he will likely make an announcement concerning what is next for the state early next week.