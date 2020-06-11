NC June 11 COVID-19 update: Cases and hospitalizations continue trend up; NC one of handful of states with significant daily case increases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, its second highest one-day increase to date and second straight day reporting more than 1,000 daily cases.

The state’s trend of daily cases continues to trend upward, with about 200 more daily cases on average compared to two weeks ago on May 28.

On Wednesday, Fortune magazine North Carolina is one of 9 states reporting a significant increase in cases in the past two weeks (using data from May 26 to June 9). Neighboring Virginia saw the largest decreases in daily new cases of any state in the country, one of 21 states reporting decreases in cases. Virginia however continues to have much higher hospitalization numbers despite being smaller in population.

The big difference between the two: testing.

Virginia is only averaging about 50 more tests per day statewide compared to two weeks ago in the latest available data from the Virginia Department of Health (they’ve actually gone down 51 tests per day in Northern Virginia in that time), while North Carolina bumped its testing up by about 5,000 more tests per day on average.

Deaths

13 new deaths were reported, bringing North Carolina’s total to 1,064. Average deaths per day have fallen over the last two weeks, but appear to be holding steady around 10 per day.

Many of the deaths have occurred in older people 65 or older, though 48 people who’ve died have been between the ages of 25 and 49 (5%).

Hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations (821) also continue to climb, with 104 current hospitalizations compared to two weeks ago and 348 more than May 11.

The higher case numbers do coincide with increases in testing, with an increase in average daily tests of about 5,000 compared to two weeks ago. The percent of positive cases is between 9-10%.

Here’s the latest count for WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 24 cases — 1 death

Dare: 22 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 15 cases

Perquimans: 28 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Pasquotank: 125 cases, 14 deaths (June 10 count unavailable)

Hertford: 140 cases — 7 deaths

Bertie: 135 cases — 4 deaths (+1 case)

Chowan: 19 cases (+ 1 case)

Camden: 3 cases

For more information on the coronavirus from NCDHHS, click here.