NC July 5 COVID-19 update: 1,329 new cases reported Sunday, third day of record hospitalizations

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY) – Sunday is the 12th day in a row that more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in North Carolina.

According to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,329 new cases were reported across the state Sunday, bringing the total to 72,983.

The number of people currently hospitalized remains high at 949, down by only two from Friday’s record total of 951 and a slight increase from Saturday’s total of 945.

The total number of deaths increased by one to 1,396.

More than 18,000 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to 1,036,838.

