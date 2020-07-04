NC July 4 COVID-19 update: North Carolina completes more than 1 million tests, hospitalizations remain high

FILE – This file image provided by The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (green) cultured in the lab. A new type of coronavirus test offers a cheaper, quicker way to screen for infections, moving the U.S. toward the kind of mass screening that experts say is essential to returning millions of Americans to school and work. But the first so-called antigen test _ announced Saturday, may 9, 2020 by the Food and Drug Administration _ is not quite the kind sought by top government health officials. It is less accurate than the current gold standard for testing and can only be run on specialized equipment. (NIAID-RML via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,018,296 COVID-19 tests have now been completed across the state.

The number of people currently hospitalized remains high, although down slightly from the single-day high.

The past two days have had the two highest totals of the pandemic, with Saturday’s total of 945 second to Friday’s total of 951.

The number of new cases reported on Saturday, 1,413, is slightly lower than Friday but makes the 11th straight day with more than 1,000 cases.

The total deaths related to COVID-19 increased by three to 1,395 Saturday.

The percent positive is now 9 percent, down from 10 percent Friday and 11 percent on Thursday.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s coverage area:

Gates 27 cases — 2 deaths

Dare 70 cases — 1 death

Currituck 18 cases

Pasquotank 218 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans 37 cases — 2 deaths

Hertford 169 cases — 10 deaths

Bertie 149 cases — 4 deaths

Chowan 27 cases

Camden 31 cases

