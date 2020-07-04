NC July 4 COVID-19 update: North Carolina completes more than 1 million tests, hospitalizations remain high

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, 1,018,296 COVID-19 tests have now been completed across the state.
The number of people currently hospitalized remains high, although down slightly from the single-day high.
The past two days have had the two highest totals of the pandemic, with Saturday’s total of 945 second to Friday’s total of 951.
The number of new cases reported on Saturday, 1,413, is slightly lower than Friday but makes the 11th straight day with more than 1,000 cases.
The total deaths related to COVID-19 increased by three to 1,395 Saturday.
The percent positive is now 9 percent, down from 10 percent Friday and 11 percent on Thursday.
Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s coverage area:
Gates 27 cases — 2 deaths
Dare 70 cases — 1 death
Currituck 18 cases
Pasquotank 218 cases — 17 deaths
Perquimans 37 cases — 2 deaths
Hertford 169 cases — 10 deaths
Bertie 149 cases — 4 deaths
Chowan 27 cases
Camden 31 cases
