NC July 31 COVID-19 update: 1,954 new cases, 21 new deaths reported statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,954 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Friday, with hospitalizations down slightly for the second straight day.

New cases (+1,954, 122,148 overall), trending up overall

New deaths (+21, 1,924 overall)

Hospitalizations (-7 1,229 overall), trending up overall, but down last two days

Tests (+24,124, 1,757,102 overall), trending up

Percent of positive tests (8%), back up slightly

Deaths have been trending back up compared to most of June and early July.

After four days of decreases in North Carolina’s percent of positive tests, positive tests have been up the last two days, with the state’s average around 8%. That’s about 2% lower than earlier this month. North Carolina’s testing about 28,000 people per day on average.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 41 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Dare: 189 cases — 1 death (+1 cases)

Currituck: 70 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 346 cases — 17 deaths (+10 cases)

Perquimans: 64 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Bertie: 232 cases — 4 deaths (+6 cases)

Hertford: 273 cases — 11 deaths (+8 cases)

Chowan: 110 cases — 1 death (+1 case)

Camden: 56 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

