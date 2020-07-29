NC July 29 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports single day record 45 new deaths, hospitalizations up again to new record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — A record number of daily reported COVID-19 deaths for North Carolina were reported on Wednesday as hospitalizations across the state reached another new all-time high, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The state reported 45 new deaths from Tuesday to Wednesday, topping the 42 deaths that were reported on July 14. The state has had at least 20 deaths reported on seven of the last nine days.

Reported deaths each day lag “deaths by date of death,” which has been trending up on average compared to June.

1,763 new cases were also reported, with the state’s average of cases appearing to trend down slightly.

Hospitalizations, which were at an all-time record 1,239 on Tuesday, jumped more than 50 to 1,291 on Wednesday. Wednesday’s hospitalizations number pushes our two-week average to the brink of 1,200 — it’s at 1,195 today.

The percent of tests that are positive has held steady at 7 percent for the second straight day. It’s the first time since NCDHHS has been tracking the figure that the number has been below 8 percent on back to back days.

A total of 117,850 cases have been reported in North Carolina and 1,691,434 tests have been completed so far.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 37 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 186 cases — 1 death (+2 cases)

Currituck: 69 cases

Pasquotank: 314 cases — 17 deaths (+3 cases)

Perquimans: 58 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie: 222 cases — 4 deaths (+3 cases)

Hertford: 281 cases — 11 deaths (+7 cases)

Chowan: 109 cases (+3 cases)

Camden: 53 cases — 2 deaths

For more from NCDHHS, click here.