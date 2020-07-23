NC July 23 COVID-19 update: 1,892 new cases, 28 new deaths statewide

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported another 1,892 COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths on Thursday, as current hospitalizations stay at record numbers for the state.

New cases (+1,892, 106,893 overall), trending up overall, 17 new cases in northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks

New deaths (+28, 1,726 overall), steady and appearing to trend back up

Hospitalizations (no change, 1,188), trending up overall

Tests (+30,430 1,523,675 overall), trending up

Percent of positive tests (9%), back up slightly after dip

Cases and hospitalizations are still trending up overall, with deaths appearing to trend back up after holding steady since early June. 60 new deaths have been reported in the past 48 hours, though death reporting can lag and include deaths on previous days.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 35 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 163 cases — 1 death (-1 case)

Currituck: 56 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 278 cases — 17 deaths (+4 cases)

Perquimans: 50 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 190 cases — 4 deaths (+1 case)

Hertford: 219 cases — 11 deaths (+1 case)

Chowan: 72 cases (+7 cases)

Camden: 50 cases — 2 deaths (+2 cases)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.