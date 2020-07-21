NC July 21 COVID-19 update: 1,815 new cases and 26 deaths reported, hospitalizations jump back up to new record

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported another day of relatively lower cases, after about 2 weeks of cases around the 2,000 mark, though its number of current hospitalizations jumped back up to a new record.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to hold a coronavirus press briefing at 2 p.m. Tuesday. WAVY will carry the press conference live. WAVY News 10 app users can watch it here.

The 1,815 new cases Tuesday brought the state’s cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 102,861. North Carolina also added several backlogged deaths (+26) to its overall count compared to Monday to bring its total to 1,668 overall.

Current hospitalizations are now at 1,179, up 1 from a previous high on July 16.

New cases (+1,815, 102,861 overall), trending up overall

New deaths (+26, 1,668 overall), trending down overall

Hospitalizations (+93, 1,179), trending up overall

Tests (+24,087, 1,458,997 overall), trending up

Percent of positive tests (8%), trending down overall

Here are the latest number in local counties:

Gates: 33 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Dare: 147 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 52 cases (+1 case)

Pasquotank: 271 cases — 17 deaths (+4 cases)

Perquimans: 48 cases — 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Bertie: 181 cases — 4 deaths (+3 cases)

Hertford: 205 cases — 11 deaths (+5 cases)

Chowan: 65 cases (+4 cases)

Camden: 47 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.