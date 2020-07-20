NC July 20 COVID-19 update: Lowest 1-day increase in 3 weeks reported as state passes 100K cumulative cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina added its lowest one-day increase of new COVID-19 cases in three weeks on Monday (1,268) as the state surpassed 100,000 cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile hospitalizations are down for the third straight day after hitting a one-day high on Friday (1,180).

Statewide numbers:

New cases (+1,268, 101,046 overall), trending up overall

New deaths (+8, 1,642 overall), trending down

Hospitalizations (-29, 1,186), trending back down last 3 days after record high

Tests (+26,961, 1,423,888 overall), trending up

Percent of positive tests (7%), trending down

8 new deaths were reported since Sunday, with 2 of those recorded in the past 24 hours.

And while the number of new cases is still trending up overall, the percentage of positive tests is starting to trend down statewide.

Here are the latest number in local counties:

Gates: 32 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 147 cases — 1 death (+7)

Currituck: 51 cases (+3 cases)

Pasquotank: 267 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 45 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

Bertie: 178 cases — 4 deaths

Hertford: 200 cases — 11 deaths (+5 cases)

Chowan: 61 cases (+10 caes)

Camden: 46 cases — 2 deaths (+1 case)

