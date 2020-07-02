NC July 2 COVID-19 update: 1,629 new cases reported after record high 1,843 on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 1,629 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, another high day of new cases after the state reported a daily record of 1,843 on Wednesday.

The state is seeing about 1,500 cases per day on average, about double the amount of cases per day compared to a month ago.

Daily numbers

Cases: ( +1, 629, 68,142 total), still trending up

629, 68,142 total), still trending up Deaths: ( +18 , 1,391 total), trending down overall

, 1,391 total), trending down overall Hospitalizations: ( +11 , 912 total)

, 912 total) Tests (+24,630, 971,120 total)

Current hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain near record highs, about 200 patients higher than this time last month.

North Carolina’s percent of positive tests are around 9% on average. A record 24,630 new daily tests were reported Thursday.

Daily deaths are down slightly from this time last month, but the state is still averaging more than 10 per day.

Here are the latest counts in WAVY’s viewing area:

Gates: 27 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 59 cases — 1 death (33 active cases, 1 hospitalization)

Currituck: 19 cases

Pasquotank: 212 cases — 17 deaths (+cases)

Perquimans 36 — 2 deaths

Hertford 166 — 10 deaths (+2 cases)

Bertie 146 — 4 deaths

Chowan: 24 cases (+1 case)

Camden: 30 cases (+1 case)

For more information from NCDHHS, click here.