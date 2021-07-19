NC July 19 COVID-19 update: 734 new cases reported, case average now just under 1,000 per day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 734 new coronavirus cases on Monday as cases trend up overall.
North Carolina’s reporting nearly 1,000 new cases per day after being around 250 per day this time last month.
Hospitalizations are also going up, to 612 patients currently. NCDHHS is reporting 13,535 total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
Local counties metrics:
- Gates 754 –13 deaths
- Bertie 1,802 – 45 deaths
- Camden 695 – 6 deaths
- Chowan 1,521 – 35 deaths
- Currituck 1,598– 16 deaths
- Dare 2,268 – 10 deaths
- Hertford 2,124 – 64 deaths
- Pasquotank 3,480– 87 deaths
- Perquimans 1,035 –11 deaths