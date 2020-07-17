NC July 17 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations hit another new record, Cooper keeping state in phase 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 2,000-plus new COVID-19 cases for the second straight day on Friday as hospitalizations rose again to another record high.

New cases (+2,051, 95,477 overall), trending up

New deaths (+18, 1,606 overall), trending down

Hospitalizations (+46, 1,1180), trending up

Tests (+25,555, 1,343,974 overall), trending up

Percent of positive tests (9%), steady

The new numbers come a day after the non-profit newsroom Center for Public Integrity published a previously unpublished White House coronavirus task force report that said North Carolina and 17 other states in “red zones” needed to roll back coronavirus reopening plans.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced that state will stay in phase 2 when his current executive order expires Friday, and it will stay that way at least through August 7.

North Carolina still has many ventilators ready for use if needed, but its number of open hospital beds and ICU beds is getting smaller.

The state’s percent of positive tests continues to hover around 10% mark.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 30 cases – 2 deaths

30 cases – 2 deaths Dare: 126 cases — 1 death (+2 cases)

126 cases — 1 death (+2 cases) Currituck: 35 cases (+4 cases)

35 cases (+4 cases) Pasquotank: 262 cases – 17 deaths

262 cases – 17 deaths Perquimans: 43 cases — 2 deaths

43 cases — 2 deaths Bertie: 169 cases — 4 deaths (+6 cases)

169 cases — 4 deaths (+6 cases) Hertford: 184 cases — 11 deaths

184 cases — 11 deaths Chowan: 44 cases (+3 cases)

44 cases (+3 cases) Camden: 44 cases — 1 death (+1 case)

For more information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, click here.