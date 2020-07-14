NC July 14 COVID-19 update: NC reports record highs in daily deaths, total hospitalizations

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — Following a two-day decrease, COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Carolina shot up to a new record high on Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday that 1,109 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

That is up 69 patients from Monday.

At 3 p.m., Gov. Roy Cooper will make a highly anticipated announcement concerning the reopening schools and other businesses across the state.

Here are the latest numbers in local counties:

Gates: 30 cases – 2 deaths

Dare: 121 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 32 cases

Pasquotank: 255 cases – 17 deaths

Perquimans: 38 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 157 cases — 4 deaths

Hertford: 181 cases — 11 deaths

Chowan: 39 cases

Camden: 39 cases — 1 death

NCDHHS also announced 1,956 new lab-confirmed cases from 23,623 tests. The 11-percent positive test result rate is a record for the state so far.

There are 89,484 cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina.

A total of 1,552 deaths are being attributed to the virus – which is 42 more than Monday’s numbers. That is a daily high for the state with the previous high of 36 on April 28.

Fifty-nine percent of those deaths are people 75 and older.

At least 836 COVID-19 related deaths are from nursing homes or residential care facilities.

