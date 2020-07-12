NC July 12 COVID-19 update: North Carolina reports nearly 2K new cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C.(WAVY) — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released its latest coronavirus statistics on Sunday as the state reports nearly 2,000 new cases.

The state reported 1,908 more cases and four additional deaths since Saturday. There are now 85,701 confirmed cases and 1,503 related deaths statewide. 1,070 people are currently in the hospital and about 1.2 million tests have been administered so far.

North Carolina set a record for daily cases and hospitalizations on Saturday with 2,462 cases and 1,093 hospitalizations.

Last week Governor Roy Cooper said an announcement will be made this week regarding public schools grades K-12 and possibly another extension of Phase 2. Phase 2 is set to expire on Friday.

Here are the latest numbers in WAVY’s coverage area:

Gates: 29 cases — 2 deaths

Dare: 112 cases — 1 death

Currituck: 24 cases

Pasquotank: 243 cases — 17 deaths

Perquimans: 39 cases — 2 deaths

Bertie: 156 cases – 4 deaths

Hertford: 179 cases – 10 deaths

Chowan: 37 cases

Camden: 35 cases — 1 death

