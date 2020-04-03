Live Now
NC Friday update: COVID-19 cases pass 2,000, hospitalizations jump from 184 to 259 in a day

by: WNCN

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina’s reported cases of COVID-19 passed 2,000 on Friday, with a jump of hospitalizations from 184 to 259 in a day’s span.

The new numbers from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services also show 19 deaths, up from 16 on Thursday.

The state has completed 31,598 tests total. 86 counties have reported cases, up from 83 on Thursday.

Most of the cases have occurred in patients ages 25-49 (43%), with most of the deaths related to the virus in those 65-plus. (79%).

For more information, visit NCDHHS’s website here.

