NC Dec. 9 COVID-19 update: Record 6,495 new cases, 2,440 current hospitalizations reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina had another record-breaking day for coronavirus metrics again on Wednesday.

The state reported 6,495 new cases and 2,440 current hospitalizations, both record highs, along with 56 new reported deaths.

6,495 new cases (410,527 total), record and trending up

56 deaths (5,661 total), elevated above most of pandemic, averaging about 25 per day

67 new current hospitalizations (2,440 total), record and trending up

Test positivity: 11.7%, trending up

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 995 cases – 26 deaths (+12 cases)

995 cases – 26 deaths (+12 cases) Camden 214 cases – 4 deaths (+6 cases)

214 cases – 4 deaths (+6 cases) Chowan 689 cases – 18 deaths (+4 cases)

689 cases – 18 deaths (+4 cases) Currituck 431 cases – 5 deaths (+15 cases)

431 cases – 5 deaths (+15 cases) Dare 731 cases — 4 deaths (+13 cases)

731 cases — 4 deaths (+13 cases) Gates 260 cases – 10 deaths (+2 cases)

260 cases – 10 deaths (+2 cases) Hertford 1,079 cases – 42 deaths (+11 cases)

1,079 cases – 42 deaths (+11 cases) Pasquotank 1,194 cases – 35 deaths (+21 cases)

1,194 cases – 35 deaths (+21 cases) Perquimans 376 cases – 4 deaths (+5 cases)

For more on coronavirus in North Carolina, click here.

On Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper issued a new set of rules and regulations, including a curfew aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19, in light of the latest metrics.

The order will go into effect on Friday, December 11 and will remain in place until at least January 8, 2021.

For more on the order, click here.