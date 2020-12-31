NC Dec. 31 COVID-19 update: 6,715 new cases, 19 new deaths reported

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported 6,715 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

It comes after the state reported 8,551 new cases the day before, a record number that health officials said was due to a technical error on Tuesday.

Cases have been trending up overall, with about 6,000 per day on average. Deaths and hospitalizations are also being reported in record numbers, with 19 new deaths reported Thursday to bring the state’s death toll to 6,748. 155 were added on Wednesday due to a reporting lag. 3,493 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, per NCDHHS.

North Carolina however is in the process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine, which is first being given out to health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents. To learn more about the plan, click here.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,204 cases – 27 deaths (+17 cases)

Camden: 285 cases – 5 deaths (+3 cases)

Chowan: 821 cases – 20 deaths (+8 cases)

Currituck: 649 cases – 11 deaths (+12 cases)

Dare: 1,024 cases – 5 deaths (+28 cases)

Gates: 357 cases – 12 deaths (+7 cases)

Hertford: 1,349 cases – 48 deaths (+25 cases)

Pasquotank: 1,807 cases – 44 deaths (+30 cases, +1 death)

Perquimans: 533 cases – 5 deaths (+9 cases)

For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.