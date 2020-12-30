App users: Click here to watch live
RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported a 8,551 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper’s coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m.
During the briefing, Cooper signed an Executive Order to extend the state’s eviction moratorium.
“I’ve signed an executive order to extend our state’s eviction moratorium through Jan. 31, 2021. Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices. This will help them stay in their homes which is essential to slow the spread.”
As for the daily numbers, the 8,551 cases are a one-day record but comes after days of lower than average reporting likely due to the holiday. Reporting is catching back up.
That also appears to be the case with death reporting. North Carolina reported 155 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday to bring its total to 6,729. The state also reported 3,339 hospitalizations, a slight decrease from Tuesday. Still hospitalizations are at record levels and trending up overall.
Local cases
Bertie: 1,187 cases – 27 deaths (+13 cases)
Camden: 282 cases – 5 deaths (+9 cases)
Chowan: 813 cases – 20 deaths (+4 cases)
Currituck: 637 cases – 11 deaths (+16 cases)
Dare: 996 cases – 5 deaths (+9 cases)
Gates: 350 cases – 12 deaths (+8 cases)
Hertford: 1,324 cases – 48 deaths (+15 cases, +1 deaths)
Pasquotank: 1,777 cases – 43 deaths (+51 cases)
Perquimans: 524 cases – 5 deaths (+10 cases)
WAVY will livestream Cooper’s press conference at 2 p.m.
For more information from NCDHHS on the coronavirus, click here.
Latest News
- Ring in the new year safely: A reminder that personal fireworks are illegal in Hampton Roads
- VBFD: 19 families impacted by 3 residential fires in 3 days; officials offer tips to prevent ‘accidental’ causes
- NC Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: 8,551 new cases reported, Cooper to speak at 2
- Sale of Downtown, Midtown tunnel operator closed, purchased by Spanish company Albertis
- Richmond Police: Don’t celebrate the New Year with celebratory gunfire