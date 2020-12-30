NC Dec. 30 COVID-19 update: 8,551 new cases reported, Cooper to speak at 2

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 24, 2020, file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper arrives for a news briefing on the coronavirus at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C. With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond. Cooper announced a statewide mask rule and three-week pause on further reopenings, moves that were supported by a nurses association. But Cooper has faced pushback from Republican lawmakers and small businesses that are still shuttered, including bars, gyms and bowling alleys, which have tried to overturn the governor’s orders through legal action or legislation. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — North Carolina reported a 8,551 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday ahead of Gov. Roy Cooper’s coronavirus briefing at 2 p.m.

During the briefing, Cooper signed an Executive Order to extend the state’s eviction moratorium.

“I’ve signed an executive order to extend our state’s eviction moratorium through Jan. 31, 2021. Too many families are living on the edge, trying to do the right thing, but left with impossible choices. This will help them stay in their homes which is essential to slow the spread.”

As for the daily numbers, the 8,551 cases are a one-day record but comes after days of lower than average reporting likely due to the holiday. Reporting is catching back up.

That also appears to be the case with death reporting. North Carolina reported 155 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday to bring its total to 6,729. The state also reported 3,339 hospitalizations, a slight decrease from Tuesday. Still hospitalizations are at record levels and trending up overall.

Local cases

Bertie: 1,187 cases – 27 deaths (+13 cases)

Camden: 282 cases – 5 deaths (+9 cases)

Chowan: 813 cases – 20 deaths (+4 cases)

Currituck: 637 cases – 11 deaths (+16 cases)

Dare: 996 cases – 5 deaths (+9 cases)

Gates: 350 cases – 12 deaths (+8 cases)

Hertford: 1,324 cases – 48 deaths (+15 cases, +1 deaths)

Pasquotank: 1,777 cases – 43 deaths (+51 cases)

Perquimans: 524 cases – 5 deaths (+10 cases)

