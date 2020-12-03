NC Dec. 3 COVID-19 update: Record 5,637 new cases reported, 44 new deaths, new record for hospitalizations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/WAVY)– For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, North Carolina reported more than 5,000 new daily coronavirus cases, according to state data.

The state reported a total of 5,637 new lab-confirmed daily cases on Thursday, according to data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Hospitalizations due to the virus reached 2,101 patients, again breaking the record for the highest number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began.

There have been 5,410 deaths attributed to the virus in North Carolina, up 44 from Wednesday.

Statewide metrics

5,637 new cases (377,231 total), record daily high, trending up overall

(377,231 total), record daily high, trending up overall 44 new deaths (5,410 total), steady overall (about 30 per day), but elevated over earlier in pandemic, 105 reported Wednesday

(5,410 total), steady overall (about 30 per day), but elevated over earlier in pandemic, 105 reported Wednesday 78 new hospitalizations (2,101 total), at record levels and trending up

(2,101 total), at record levels and trending up Test positivity rate: (10.1%), trending up overall

The daily percent of positive tests dropped Thursday – from 11.4 percent on Wednesday to 10.1 percent.

Here are the latest coronavirus case counts from local counties:

Bertie 925 cases – 25 deaths (+13 cases)

925 cases – 25 deaths (+13 cases) Camden 191 cases – 4 deaths (+3 cases)

191 cases – 4 deaths (+3 cases) Chowan 655 cases – 18 deaths (+9 cases)

655 cases – 18 deaths (+9 cases) Currituck 343 cases – 5 deaths (+7 cases)

343 cases – 5 deaths (+7 cases) Dare 678 cases — 4 deaths (+18 cases)

678 cases — 4 deaths (+18 cases) Gates 224 cases – 7 deaths (+4 case, +1 death)

224 cases – 7 deaths (+4 case, +1 death) Hertford 1,005 cases – 41 deaths (+11 cases)

1,005 cases – 41 deaths (+11 cases) Pasquotank 1,129 cases – 35 deaths (+6 cases)

1,129 cases – 35 deaths (+6 cases) Perquimans 357 cases – 4 deaths (+3 cases)

NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen will a coronavirus press conference on Thursday at 2 p.m. WAVY will stream it live here online.

